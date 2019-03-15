Wyoming man accused of hospital shooting used security door

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man accused of firing several shots inside a medical center entered through a back security door while under the influence of LSD.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that a hearing for 20-year-old Mitchell Taylor on Thursday included police testimony about the March 4 shooting at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.

Taylor is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, property damage and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

Police say Taylor fired several rounds from a 9 mm handgun at two employees around 1 a.m. before he was arrested in a tunnel beneath the hospital.

No one was injured.

Taylor's attorney told a judge that the shooting was "the result of a bad acid trip."

The judge refused a request to lower Taylor's $500,000 bond.