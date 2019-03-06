Woman with 2 children in car is shot, killed by other driver

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police say a woman was fatally shot by another driver as she tried to leave the scene of a minor accident with two children in her car, and authorities in North Carolina are searching for the shooter.

Greensboro Police said in a news release Tuesday that 26-year-old Carolyn Rose Tiger was killed Sunday after the other driver pulled a rifle from his trunk and fired.

The motive wasn't clear. WXII-TV reports a witness told 911 dispatchers the man had been following Tiger's car. Police say he tried to block her car from leaving after what looked like a minor accident.

Police say the shooting appeared to be "a random act," and the two may not have known each other. No suspect had been arrested Wednesday.

The two children weren't injured.