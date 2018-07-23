Woman whose Great Danes were seized files appeal notice

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Lawyers for a woman who was convicted of housing dozens of filthy and sick Great Danes in her New Hampshire mansion have filed a notice of appeal with the state supreme court.

Christina Fay was sentenced on 17 animal cruelty charges earlier this year. A judge ruled she will serve no jail time, but is responsible for paying back nearly $2 million for their care until they find new homes.

Authorities seized 84 dogs from Fay's Wolfeboro home last year. They said the animals were living in filth and suffering from health problems. Fay said she wanted to be the primary U.S. collector of European Great Danes and had been acquiring and breeding them since 2014.

The lawyers raise 15 issues on appeal, questioning barred testimony, rejected dismissal arguments, the restitution amount, and other matters.