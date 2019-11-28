Woman who stole from church group gets probation, mercy

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A woman who stole thousands of dollars from the Open Bibles Churches organization in the Des Moines area has been given a suspended prison sentence and forgiveness by the organization’s leaders.

Polk County District Court records say 55-year-old Michelene Kinning was sentenced Nov. 21 to two years’ probation and a suspended 10-year prison term. She also paid more than $154,000 in restitution. The records say she’d pleaded guilty to theft.

The Des Moines Register reports that Randall Bach is president of Open Bible Churches, and he said last week that church representatives thought probation and the suspended prison time were appropriate punishments.

Bach says church representatives were shocked to learn what Kinning had done while working at the organization headquarters, “but we forgive her."

___

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com