Woman who scammed Essence attendees to pay restitution

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana woman who stole thousands from nearly 100 Essence Festival attendees last year has been ordered to pay more than $94,000 in restitution to her victims.

WVUE-TV reports the Jefferson Parish District Attorney said Tuesday that the prosecution determined the amount of restitution Nakesia Washington owed by adding up all the losses the victims were able to document.

Washington pleaded guilty earlier this month to multiple theft and fraud charges, admitting to scamming a total of 98 people who thought they were purchasing vacation packages, including festival tickets, hotel rooms and VIP passes, from her company, OBL Travel Agency.

On July 3, state District Judge Ellen Kovach sentenced Washington to 15 years in prison, with six years suspended.

