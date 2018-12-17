Woman trapped, killed in eastern Oregon house fire

DURKEE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a woman died in a house fire in eastern Oregon.

KTVB-TV report s the house fire broke out Sunday morning in the small town of Durkee, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Huntington.

According to the Baker County Sheriff's Office, 68-year-old Jackie Jackson called 911 saying the house was on fire and she was trapped on the second floor.

By the time responders arrived, the home was fully engulfed. An Oregon State Police trooper and a citizen twice tried to get into the house, but were turned back by flames and heavy smoke.

The home's other resident, 73-year-old Robert Jackson, was able to make it out of the home, according to the sheriff's office.

The woman's body was found inside after the fire was extinguished.

Authorities say the fire is believed to be accidental.