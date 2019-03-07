Woman testifies against ex-boyfriend in killing of teens

PROVO, Utah (AP) — The former girlfriend of a Utah man accused of killing a teenage couple testified that she witnessed their deaths and the hiding of their bodies in a mine shaft.

Morgan Henderson testified inside a Provo courtroom Wednesday in the preliminary hearing for Jerrod Baum, who is charged with two counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of 17-year-old Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell.

Henderson told the court that the teens were tied up in the back of Powell's Jeeps, which Baum drove to the mine outside of Eureka.

She said Baum stabbed the teens and then threw their bodies into the mine.

Henderson has pleaded guilty to 10 counts of obstruction of justice and was sentenced to three years in jail.