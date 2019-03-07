Woman tells police she mistook spouse for intruder, shot him

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia sheriff says a woman has reported mistaking her husband for an intruder and fatally shooting him.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle told news outlets David Elder died Thursday morning. Zerkle said Elder's wife, Cathy Elder, told dispatchers that she heard someone in the house around 4 a.m., thought it was an intruder and shot at the person.

Zerkle says deputies have been dispatched previously to the residence on domestic disturbance calls.

No charges have been filed. The sheriff's department is still investigating.