Woman accused of slaying boyfriend found guilty of murder

A Kentucky woman accused of killing her on-again, off-again boyfriend has been found guilty in the slaying for the second time.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports 27-year-old Shayna Hubers was convicted of murder Tuesday. Huber was accused of shooting 29-year-old Ryan Poston to death in October 2012.

Prosecutors said Hubers killed Poston because he was ending the relationship. CNN reports that the night Poston died, he had planned to meet Audrey Bolte, who was crowned Miss Ohio in 2012.

Hubers' lawyer argued it was self-defense, but her three former cellmates, Cecily Miller, Holly Nivens and Donna Dooley, told the jury that Hubers said she killed Poston because they were breaking up.

Shayna Hubers testifies. Shayna Hubers testifies. Photo: WLWT

Sharon Hubers, mother of Shayna Hubers, hugs a person in the courtroom gallery after the defense delivered its closing argument Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Judge Daniel Zalla's courtroom at the Campbell County Courthouse in Newport, Ky. Shayna Hubers was convicted of murder for the second time Tuesday in the October 2012 shooting death of Ryan Poston, her on-again, off-again boyfriend. Prosecutors said Hubers killed Poston because he was ending the relationship, while Hubers argued it was self-defense. less Sharon Hubers, mother of Shayna Hubers, hugs a person in the courtroom gallery after the defense delivered its closing argument Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Judge Daniel Zalla's courtroom at the Campbell County ... more Photo: Meg Vogel/AP

Defense attorney Zachary Walden, center, comforts his client Shayna Hubers, left, as she cries in his lap before the jury delivers its verdict after five hours of deliberation Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Judge Daniel Zalla's courtroom at the Campbell County Courthouse in Newport, Ky. Hubers was convicted of murder for the second time Tuesday in the October 2012 shooting death of Ryan Poston, her on-again, off-again boyfriend. Prosecutors said Hubers killed Poston because he was ending the relationship, while Hubers argued it was self-defense. less Defense attorney Zachary Walden, center, comforts his client Shayna Hubers, left, as she cries in his lap before the jury delivers its verdict after five hours of deliberation Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Judge ... more Photo: Meg Vogel/AP

FILE — Shayna Hubers, right, talks to Zachary Walden, one of her attorneys, during closing arguments of her retrial in the October 2012 shooting death of Ryan Poston on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Judge Daniel Zalla's courtroom at the Campbell County Courthouse in Newport, Ky. Hubers was convicted of murder for the second time Tuesday in the death of Poston, her on-again, off-again boyfriend. Prosecutors said Hubers killed Poston because he was ending the relationship, while Hubers argued it was self-defense. (Meg Vogel/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool) less FILE — Shayna Hubers, right, talks to Zachary Walden, one of her attorneys, during closing arguments of her retrial in the October 2012 shooting death of Ryan Poston on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Judge Daniel ... more Photo: Meg Vogel/AP

FILE — Shayna Hubers, left, and Jeffrey Lawson, right, one on her attorneys, listen during closing arguments of her retrial in the October 2012 shooting death of Ryan Poston on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Judge Daniel Zalla's courtroom at the Campbell County Courthouse in Newport, Ky. Hubers was convicted of murder for the second time Tuesday in the death of Poston, her on-again, off-again boyfriend. Prosecutors said Hubers killed Poston because he was ending the relationship, while Hubers argued it was self-defense. (Meg Vogel/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool) less FILE — Shayna Hubers, left, and Jeffrey Lawson, right, one on her attorneys, listen during closing arguments of her retrial in the October 2012 shooting death of Ryan Poston on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in ... more Photo: Meg Vogel/AP







Miller added that Hubers once told her that "'I gave him the nose job he always wanted.'"

Hubers was convicted of murder in the slaying in 2015, but the conviction was overturned when a juror was discovered to be a convicted felon. Kentucky doesn't allow convicted felons to sit on juries.

The jury is set to meet Wednesday for the trial's sentencing phase. Hubers was sentenced to 40 years during the first trial.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

SFGATE and the Associated Press contributed to this report.