Woman shot by husband sought divorce and protection from him

BATESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Court documents show that a woman shot by her husband in the parking lot of a north Mississippi police station was seeking a divorce.

WREG-TV reports 37-year-old L.C. Webb shot Tabitha Sanford Webb about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday before shooting and killing himself. Tabitha Webb remains in critical condition at a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital.

Tabitha Webb sought a protective order against her husband on Feb. 1, saying he'd thrown a glass at her. On the same day, she filed for divorce in Panola County.

The divorce petition says the couple separated in December. L.C. Webb, a truck driver, moved to another home.

In the petition, Tabitha Webb asks for sole custody of the couple's child with supervised visits for her husband. It's unclear if the custody dispute contributed to the shooting.

