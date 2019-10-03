Woman sentenced to 7 years for slashing man at Taco Bell

SANDY, Ore. (AP) — A woman who was caught on camera slashing the neck of another customer inside a Taco Bell restaurant has pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

KATU-TV reports 21-year-old Caley Mason pleaded guilty to second-degree assault earlier this month.

Investigators say she attacked a man inside the Sandy Taco Bell on July 9. Police say the man was arguing with Mason before she left the restaurant, then she returned and slashed his throat. They did not know each other.

Police say Mason fled in a vehicle, but Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies found her within 15 minutes.

The victim survived.

Mason was originally charged with attempted murder and other charges but those were dismissed as part of her plea agreement.