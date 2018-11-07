Woman sentenced in hot cooking oil assault

EPHRATA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington woman who threw a pot of hot cooking oil onto another woman, causing burns to 20-30 percent of the victim's body, has been sentenced to two months in jail.

The Columbia Basin Herald reports Aldercy Brooks, of Ephrata, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and was sentenced to a total of two months in jail, with credit for time served.

Brooks initially was charged with first-degree assault, but the charge was amended in a plea agreement.

The incident occurred Sept. 1. Hospital staff told police the burns were "likely to cause permanent disfigurement" to the woman's hips, legs and abdomen. Staff at Columbia Basin Hospital reported there was a high possibility of the woman's wounds becoming seriously infected.

Court documents do not provide a concrete motive for the attack against the victim.

