Woman's death in Springfield home investigated as homicide
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a woman's death in a Springfield home as a homicide.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that officers found 21-year-old Sabrina Starr dead of an apparent gunshot wound Saturday night. Police say officers responded to the home after a caller asked police to check on a woman who lived there.
No suspect has been identified.
