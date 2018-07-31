Woman's body found near Bellingham park, son arrested

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — The body of a woman was recovered near a Bellingham park Sunday and her son has been arrested on investigation of murder.

The Bellingham Herald reports the body found near Samish Lake Park was confirmed Monday as that of 64-year-old Frances Gregory of Bellingham.

Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo said Monday that she had been missing from the Fairhaven area.

Elfo says Matthew Downey Gregory was booked into Whatcom County Jail by Bellingham Police early Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder.

His bail was set Monday at $1 million. It wasn't immediately known if he had obtained a lawyer.

No further information was released.

