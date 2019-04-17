Woman pleads guilty to murder in 2009 California killing

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 57-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with a killing ten years ago in Southern California.

The Ventura County Star reported Tuesday that Idee Scholz faces 15 years to life in prison at sentencing in June.

Janice Richardson was found dead in her Simi Valley home in January 2009. Investigators initially believed the 52-year-old died of a drug overdose — but further investigation revealed she had been smothered to death.

Investigators say Scholz and another defendant, Glenn Sires, intended to take items from Richardson to cover up their intentions to steal her identity.

Prosecutors say during a struggle Scholz held Richardson down while Sires smothered her.

Sires was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury last September.

___

Information from: Ventura County Star, http://venturacountystar.com