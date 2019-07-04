Woman pleads guilty in scheme to obtain tax return checks

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland woman has pleaded guilty to stealing government money as part of a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain tax return checks.

In a Wednesday statement, federal prosecutors say Stephanie Twyman was part of the conspiracy using names and Social Security numbers of unemployed people to file false tax returns.

Once refund checks were issued, prosecutors say Twyman sent runners to cash the tax return money at a check cashing business were co-conspirators worked as tellers. She allegedly paid the tellers for cashing roughly $566,000 in checks. The check cashing business was in Clinton, Maryland.

Sentencing is scheduled for October. She faces a maximum sentence of 10 years on a theft count. She also faces a mandatory two years on an aggravated identity theft count.