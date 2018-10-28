Woman killed after stopping to aid motorist on Maryland road

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland authorities say a woman was killed when a car struck her as she got out of her vehicle to try to help another motorist who had wrecked.

Maryland State Police said the fatality happened early Sunday on U.S. Route 50 in Prince George's County. Investigators believe the good Samaritan was struck moments after exiting her car to assist the first driver, who had struck a barrier. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police news release says the 37-year-old driver of the Infiniti that authorities believe struck the woman remained at the scene before troopers arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence. State police says it didn't identify him now due to potential criminal changes.

The dead woman's name was withheld pending family notification.