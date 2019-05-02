Woman imprisoned for bombing southeast Nebraska liquor store

FALLS CITY, Neb. (AP) — A woman has been imprisoned for using an explosive to damage a liquor store in southeast Nebraska.

Richardson County District Court records say 39-year-old April Feighner was sentenced Tuesday to just over three years in prison. She'd pleaded no contest to using explosives without a permit and attempted arson. Prosecutors had lowered the charges in return for her pleas. A judge ordered her to pay nearly $6,400 restitution for the damage at the Spirit Shoppe store in Falls City. No injuries reported in the September 2018 blast.

Feighner also was sentenced on a drug possession charge. She's a Falls City resident.

Authorities say she chose to bomb the store because it was owned by a relative of Falls City Police Chief Duane Armbruster. Court records say she targeted Armbruster as revenge for the arrest of her boyfriend and because, she says, Armbruster harasses people.