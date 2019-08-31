https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Woman-held-in-Peru-sought-in-2nd-Las-Vegas-area-14404318.php
Woman held in Peru sought in 2nd Las Vegas-area murder case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a woman who is in custody in Peru awaiting extradition to the Las Vegas area in the fatal stabbing of a university professor in 2016 is facing a second murder charge in the death of her husband in 2005.
North Las Vegas police Officer Eric Leavitt said Friday a murder warrant was issued Tuesday for 44-year-old Rita Colon in the stabbing death of Edwin Colon.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Clark County coroner originally ruled 37-year-old Edwin Colon's death a suicide.
Records show that Rita Colon also is sought on a murder charge in the death of 77-year-old Leroy Pelton, a former University of Nevada, Las Vegas professor whose body was found in his Henderson home in December 2016.
