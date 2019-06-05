Woman sentenced for shooting husband in drunken argument

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A western Pennsylvania woman has been sentenced to serve almost six years to 15 years in prison in the shooting death of her husband after what authorities said was a drunken argument about money, sex and a charred tuna casserole.

Forty-year-old Teresa Drum was sentenced Wednesday on a voluntary manslaughter conviction from a nonjury trial in March.

Allegheny County prosecutors said the Frazer resident shot 42-year-old Dennis Drum Sr. in the head in February 2017. Her attorney argued that she was defending herself and struggled with her husband after he pointed his pistol at her head.

Common Pleas Judge Jill Rangos concluded that the Drums were drinking heavily, "saying vile and vulgar things to each other," and making violent threats. She acquitted Drum of an evidence-tampering charge.