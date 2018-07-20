Woman gets jail term for kicking state trooper in groin

LAURELDARE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who kicked a Pennsylvania state trooper in the groin during an arrest is now headed to jail.

Troopers had gone to Debra Baker's home in Laureldale in January for a reported domestic dispute. When they arrived, Baker's husband told them she was passed out on the kitchen floor.

Troopers found Baker next to a 12-inch serrated kitchen knife and woke her up. They say her speech was slurred and she was uncooperative.

The 55-year-old Baker refused to comply with a trooper's orders, and another trooper moved in to assist his colleague. Baker then kicked that trooper in the groin, and they had to physically subdue her.

The trooper was not seriously injured.

Baker was sentenced Thursday to nine to 23 months in jail.