Woman gets 6-month sentence in federal tax fraud case

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha woman has been sentenced to six months behind bars for conspiracy in a tax fraud case.

Federal prosecutors say 44-year-old Latasha Ellis was sentenced Monday and told to pay more than $280,000 in restitution.

The prosecutors say that from January 2012 to December 2014, Ellis and co-defendant Niquisha Taylor conspired to defraud the Treasury Department by filing and assisting others in filing false tax returns.

Taylor was sentenced in February.