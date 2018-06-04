Woman gets 5 to 12 years in crash that killed firefighter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to five to 12 years in state prison in a crash that killed a firefighter who was rushing to a fatal hoverboard fire.

Nineteen-year-old Khanyae (KAHN'-yay) Kendall was sentenced Monday in Dauphin County Court in the March 2017 crash that killed 45-year-old Lt. Denny DeVoe.

Prosecutors alleged that Kendall was high on the powerful psychedelic PCP in a vehicle reported stolen that ran a stop sign and hit the car driven by the father of four in Harrisburg.

DeVoe had just attended the funeral of a retired firefighter and was on the way to a fire that claimed the lives of a 10-year-old girl and a 2-year-old little girl.

Kendall was convicted in February of vehicular homicide and homicide by vehicle while under the influence.