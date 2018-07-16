Woman gets 25 years in prison in reservation strangling case

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A woman accused of strangling another woman on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in January 2016 has been sentenced to serve 25 years in prison.

Twenty-five-year-old Elizabeth Ann LeBeau was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty earlier to second-degree murder in the death of Emily Bluebird.

Bluebird's body was found on the reservation several weeks after her death following a search by volunteers. Authorities say she was strangled with an electronics cord and hit in the head with a hammer multiple times.

LeBeau's then-boyfriend, Fred Quiver, was sentenced in May to 15 years in prison for being an accessory.

Bluebird's mother, Lucille White Dress, tells the Rapid City Journal that she believes her daughter can now rest in peace.

