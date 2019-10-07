Woman gets 10 years in prison for death of 2-year-old

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — A 27-year-old woman who admitted she violently shook her boyfriend's 2-year-old daughter while babysitting her has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the toddler's death.

Brianna Valenti of Grand Island was sentenced in Erie County Court on Monday. She pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in August for the death of Raelynn Fuller in September 2018.

The girl was rushed to the hospital unconscious from Valenti's apartment and was on life support for almost two weeks before she died.

Valenti apologized to the child's family in court. The toddler's grandmother read a letter expressing the loss the family has suffered.