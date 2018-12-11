Woman found not guilty of murder in husband's strangling

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman who was accused of strangling her husband with a lamp cord has been found not guilty of murder.

NJ.com reports Michelle Hurley was acquitted Monday, but she will be retried on a charge of aggravated manslaughter for the death of her husband, 50-year-old David Hurley.

Prosecutors say Michelle Hurley choked her husband during an argument about the couple's divorce proceedings.

Police found David Hurley unresponsive at the couple's home in September 2015 with blood coming from his neck. He died at a hospital Oct. 8, 2015.

The jury found Michelle Hurley guilty on aggravated assault and weapons offenses related to the lamp cord.

Her attorney Kathleen Theurer says the facts show that it was not her client's intention to kill her husband.

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com