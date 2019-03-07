Woman found dead inside car after missing person reported

PROCTOR, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a car.

The discovery in the town of Proctor was made Wednesday as police were looking into a report of a missing woman in nearby Rutland.

Police said the car belonged to the missing woman, but they have not released the identity of the woman found dead.

An autopsy will be done.

Further information was not immediately available.