Woman found dead in eastern Wyoming home ID'd

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a woman who was found dead in a home in eastern Wyoming.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports a police officer and a Converse County sheriff's deputy found 68-year-old Connie Bean's body in a Glenrock-area home on Monday. Sheriff Clint Becker says 42-year-old Adam Trujillo was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Booking documents do not indicate if he has hired an attorney.

No other information was released.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com