Woman fatally shot at car seat factory in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — An employee at an automobile seat factory in Alabama is charged with murder after a co-worker was shot to death on the assembly line.

News outlets report 28-year-old Angela Nichole Mayo is being held in the shooting of 27-year-old Shanina Smith.

Both women worked at Lear Corp. in Tuscaloosa County. The factory makes seats for the Mercedes-Benz plant west of Birmingham.

Sheriff's Lt. Jack Kennedy says Smith was working on the line when she was shot to death Sunday night. He says Mayo left the factory after the shooting but later surrendered to police.

He says the shooting stemmed from a history of disagreements.

Jail records show Mayo's bail is set at $150,000. Court records aren't available to show whether she has a lawyer.