Woman faces false reporting charges against former deputy

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Lincoln woman faces drug and other charges after investigators say she falsely accused a former Burleigh County deputy of terrorizing.

The Bismarck Tribune reports Natasha Reiger is charged with making a false report to law enforcement after she reported on Monday that Kerry Komrosky held a gun to her head, threatened her life and physically assaulted her.

Court records don't list an attorney for Reiger.

Investigators say a recording of the incident verified Komrosky's version of events.

The report prompted the SWAT team to respond to the Lincoln residence where Komrosky eventually stuck his hands outside of the home and asked officers not to shoot.

In a separate case, Komrosky is accused of stealing evidence from drug cases while working as a deputy. He has pleaded not guilty.

