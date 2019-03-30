Woman dies after vehicle hits tree, bursts into flames

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — State police have identified the woman killed in a fiery crash in Middleborough that closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 495 for several hours.

Police say 32-year-old Jennifer Ryan, of New Bedford, was behind the wheel of an SUV that went out of control shortly after 3:30 Friday afternoon and slammed into a tree in the highway median. The vehicle then burst into flames.

Ryan, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.