Woman charged with slaying of classmate pleads not guilty

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A judge in Massachusetts has held a 21-year-old woman charged with killing a high school classmate and dumping the body in New Hampshire without bail.

Julia Enright was indicted in December on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 20-year-old Brandon Chicklis, of Westminster.

The Telegram & Gazette reports Enright pleaded not guilty Thursday in Worcester Superior Court.

Prosecutors say Enright stabbed Chicklis to death and left his body on the side of a road in Rindge, New Hampshire in July. He had been missing for about two weeks.

Assistant District Attorney Terry McLaughlin says Chicklis' blood was found in Enright's car and near her family's property in Ashburnham.

Enright and Chicklis graduated in 2015 from Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical High School in Fitchburg.

Enright's attorney has not commented.