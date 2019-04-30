Woman charged with homicide of husband missing 7½ years

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A woman has been charged with criminal homicide in the disappearance of her husband 7½ years ago based in part on a partial scalp found in a bag along the side of a central Pennsylvania road.

Sixty-seven-year-old Virginia Hayden is charged in York County with criminal homicide of Thomas Hayden Sr., who went missing in the fall of 2011. She said he went to Mexico.

In January 2012, authorities say, a scalp with hair was found in a FoodSaver bag along a road. A DNA comparison five years later identified it as that of the missing man based on samples provided by his two brothers.

A forensic analysis concluded that Thomas Hayden "died a violent death at the hands of another individual."

Virginia Hayden's attorney declined comment Tuesday.