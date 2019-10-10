Woman pleads not guilty in NYC fentanyl overdose death

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman already charged in a fatal fentanyl-related overdose in New York City pleaded not guilty Thursday to new charges she was involved in a second death.

Angelina Barini entered the plea in federal court in Manhattan, where she's charged with supplying fentanyl and other drugs that resulted in the death of an unidentified 60-year-old man on Aug. 5.

Barini, 41, pleaded not guilty last month to charges she supplied fentanyl-laced drugs that caused the death of another man in a Queens motel room on July 11.

A criminal complaint that brought initial drug charges against Barini in August links her to two other overdose deaths. One of those victims was Andrea Zamperoni, an Italian chef for a restaurant in Grand Central Terminal that's part of the renowned Cipriani chain.

The complaint alleges Barini told investigators that she was a prostitute and that she had given Zamperoni liquid ecstasy after they went to another Queens motel together in August. It says she described not being able to wake the victim after finding him bleeding from the nose and mouth.

Barini, who's out on bail, is due back in court on Nov. 21. Her lawyer didn't immediately respond Thursday to an email seeking comment.