Woman charged in death of infant girl at unlicensed day care

A Pennsylvania woman in the death of an infant at unlicensed day care center they say she ran at her home, authorities said.

Lauren Landgrebe allegedly strapped the 11-month-old girl into a car seat on her dining room table on Aug. 27 and propped up a bottle next to her. They say she left the child sleeping there, and the infant was unresponsive when Landgrebe returned two hours later.

An autopsy would later reveal that the child wasn’t properly secured in the car seat and had been strangled by its chest harness.

Landgrebe is charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment, operating an unlicensed day care and theft by deception. Her attorney, Ellis Klein, called the child's death an “a horrific, tragic accident."