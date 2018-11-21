Woman charged in baby niece's death held without bail

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman facing a murder charge in the death of her 11-month-old niece has been held without bail.

The Patriot Ledger reports that 28-year-old Shu Feng Hsu, of Weymouth, was held after pleading not guilty at her arraignment Tuesday.

Hsu originally faced assault and battery charges in the death of Chloe Chen, but prosecutors say they upgraded charges after getting more information from the medical examiner.

Prosecutors say Hsu was Chloe's sole caregiver when she was injured in a Quincy home Feb. 15. The baby died at a hospital two days later. The medical examiner says she died of blunt force head injury.

Police say audio recordings from inside the home captured multiple dull thumps the day of the baby's injuries.

Hsu's lawyer says she has cooperated with the investigation.