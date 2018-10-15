https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Woman-arrested-after-man-fatally-run-over-by-car-13307006.php
Woman arrested after man fatally run over by car in Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — A woman is in custody after a car crash in Phoenix that killed a man in a gas station's parking lot.
Phoenix police say 33-year-old Shanika Bennett has been booked into jail on suspicion of manslaughter and driving impaired.
Police say Bennett was driving a vehicle around 3 p.m. Saturday and tried to brake to avoid hitting a vehicle in the roadway.
They say she was unable to slow down or stop because of possible mechanical issues with her vehicle.
It went off the roadway and into a parking lot where 34-year-old Sergio Grimaldo was struck as he exited the gas station.
Police say Grimaldo was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition and died from his injuries.
It was unclear Sunday if Bennett has a lawyer yet.
