Woman accused of trying to kill mother with insulin shot

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa woman has been accused of injecting her mother with insulin in an attempt to kill her.

Floyd County District Court records say 44-year-old Jennifer Bean is charged with attempted murder. Her attorney didn't immediately return a message Tuesday from The Associated Press. Bean's next court hearing is scheduled for Friday.

A court document says Bean injected her mother on Nov. 6 in Charles City. The document says the insulin caused the woman to have low blood sugar that, if not treated, could have resulted in the woman's death.

The documents also say Bean struck and pushed her mother and took away a phone when her mother tried to call 911 for help.