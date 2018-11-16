Woman accused of taking nearly $250K from Hastings employer

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A woman is accused of embezzling nearly $250,000 from her employer in Hastings.

Adams County Court records say 34-year-old Crystal Maser is charged with felony theft. Her attorney didn't immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.

The records say Maser used a Dutton-Lainson Co. credit card to buy items for herself and pay her bills. The items included clothing, jewelry and furniture.

Her next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30. She lives in Hastings.