Woman accused of fleeing from moving car with child inside

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) —

An Aztec woman faces child abuse, aggravated flight and other charges accusing her of leaving a small child in a moving car while being pursued by Farmington police after an officer noticed her driving erratically.

The pursuing officer ran after 29-year-old Lashelle Denney and arrested her Monday night while another officer arriving at the scene found the child after jumping into the slowly moving vehicle to stop it, police said in a statement.

In addition to the charges stemming from the incident this week, Denney was sought on a warrant stemming from a battery case.

The 11th Judicial District's public defender's office represents Denny and did not immediately respond to a request Thursday for comment on her behalf.