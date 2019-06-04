Woman, 38, accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old boy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls woman is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy with whom she is acquainted.

Police say officers were on patrol near the Pioneer Memorial Saturday when they came across a parked car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says officers found the 38-year-old woman and the boy in the back seat along with drugs, drug paraphernalia and sex toys.

The woman is facing charges of having sexual contact with a child, sexual exploitation of a minor, among other counts.