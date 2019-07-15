Woman, 2 kids dead in fiery freeway crash in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a woman and two children have died in a fiery, seven-vehicle crash on a freeway in Indianapolis.

State police say crews responded about midday Sunday to the crash on eastbound Interstate 465 to reports that one vehicle was on fire and several people were hurt.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed a semi tractor-trailer ran into the back of a line of vehicles that were backed-up in traffic due to construction. The first car struck caught fire. The Indianapolis Fire Department says a woman and two children were found dead in that vehicle.

In all, police say seven other people were transported to hospitals including one person who was described as being in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation. Police say unsafe speed was a factor.