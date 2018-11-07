GOP headed toward big win in Alabama midterms

FILE- In this Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 file photo, former Miss America Mallory Hagan, center, of Opelika, Ala., announces her Democratic bid for Alabama's District 3 seat. (Howard Koplowitz/AL.com via AP, File) FILE- In this Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 file photo, former Miss America Mallory Hagan, center, of Opelika, Ala., announces her Democratic bid for Alabama's District 3 seat. (Howard Koplowitz/AL.com via AP, File) Photo: Howard Koplowitz, AP

FILE-In this Jan. 1, 2017 file photo, Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., poses for a photo during a mock swearing in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington. Rogers is facing a challenge from Democrat Mallory Hagan, a former Miss. America, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 in the state's most closely watched congressional race. less FILE-In this Jan. 1, 2017 file photo, Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., poses for a photo during a mock swearing in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington. Rogers is facing a challenge from Democrat Mallory Hagan, a ... more Photo: Zach Gibson, AP

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey speaks to supporters after she won the election for Governor at a watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Montgomery, Ala. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey speaks to supporters after she won the election for Governor at a watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Montgomery, Ala. Photo: Butch Dill, AP

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey waves to supporters after she won the election at a watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Montgomery, Ala. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey waves to supporters after she won the election at a watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Montgomery, Ala. Photo: Butch Dill, AP





Photo: Howard Koplowitz, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close GOP headed toward big win in Alabama midterms 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Republicans were headed for a big win in the midterm elections, with Gov. Kay Ivey easily claiming a full term in office; congressional Republicans all winning re-election; and most other GOP candidates victorious or ahead in statewide races.

No Democrat holds statewide office in Montgomery, and Alabama's nine-member delegation to Washington includes seven Republicans.

But starting with the race between Ivey and Democratic challenger Walt Maddox, state Democrats were more optimistic than in recent years, partly because they managed to elect Doug Jones as U.S. Senator last year.

That enthusiasm didn't translate into any wins in early returns, and conservative positions favored by Republicans were on top in two decisions involving constitutional amendments.

CONGRESS

Alabama's congressional Republicans pulled off a clean sweep over Democratic challengers, and it wasn't close in any district.

In the most closely watched race, Rep. Mike Rogers of Saks easily defeated Miss America Mallory Hagan of Opelika as he sought a ninth term in the solidly GOP District 3. The district tilts Republican, so the outcome wasn't a surprise; Rogers won re-election two years ago by a more than 30-point margin.

Voters in the 1st District of southwestern Alabama handily elected Rep. Bradley Byrne of Fairhope to a third full term as he defeated Democratic nominee Robert Kennedy Jr. of Mobile.

Republican Rep. Martha Roby of Montgomery turned back Democrat Tabitha Isner in District 2 of southeastern Alabama, and 11-term Republican Rep. Robert Aderholt of Haleyville won re-election in District 4 of north central Alabama by defeating Democrat Lee Auman, a camp manager from Union Grove.

Four-term Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville defeated Democrat Peter Joffrion, a former Huntsville city attorney, in the 5th District of the Tennessee Valley. In the 6th District of metro Birmingham, GOP Rep. Gary Palmer won a third term against Democrat Danner Kline, an early leader of Alabama's craft beer industry.

Rep. Terri Sewell, who didn't have GOP opposition, remains the only Democrat in the state's House delegation.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Republican state Rep. Will Ainsworth defeated Democrat Will Boyd in the race for lieutenant governor, a job that mainly involves presiding over the state Senate.

Ainsworth was first elected to the Alabama House four years ago. The North Alabama resident billed himself as Christian conservative who will set a higher ethical standard at a Statehouse tainted by repeated scandals in recent years.

Boyd is a minister from Florence. He has made several unsuccessful bids for public office, including last year when he sought the Democratic nomination for the seat now held by Jones.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Republican Attorney General Steve Marshall, an appointee who previously served as a county prosecutor in north Alabama, defeated Democrat Joseph Siegelman, the son one of the best-known names in state politics, former Gov. Don Siegelman.

Marshall, 53, took over in February 2017 after Luther Strange was appointed to the U.S. Senate. He endured personal tragedy earlier this year when his wife Bridgette took her own life in June just weeks before the Republican runoff.

Siegelman, 30, is a Birmingham attorney who was making his first bid for public office. While many voters might recognize his name because of his father, they also might attach some unwanted baggage to it. Don Siegelman, Alabama's last Democratic governor, served time in federal prison after being convicted in a bribery conspiracy.

SUPREME COURT

Republican Alabama Supreme Court Associate Justice Tom Parker had a lead over Democratic Circuit Judge Bob Vance Jr. of Birmingham in the race for chief justice.

Parker was elected to the Supreme Court in 2004. His campaign appealed to social conservatives and emphasized his hope of one day overturning U.S. Supreme Court decisions such as the one that legalized abortion.

Vance was endorsed by six former chief justices, including three Republicans.

In the other Supreme Court race, Birmingham attorney Jay Mitchell and Jasper attorney Donna Wesson Smalley are both seeking the Place 4 position on the state's highest court.

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

Voters approved a constitutional amendment regarding the display of the Ten Commandments in public schools and government buildings.

The proposal would allow displays in public schools and government buildings in a way that "complies with constitutional requirements" such as being posted with historical documents.

Voters were favoring an amendment to add anti-abortion language to Alabama's 1901 constitution specifying that the state recognizes the "rights of unborn children." The measure does not impact abortion access unless Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion, is reversed.

Both issues could have helped bring GOP voters to the polls given the numbers of Christian conservatives who vote Republican in the state.

___

For AP's complete coverage of the U.S. midterm elections: http://apne.ws/APPolitics