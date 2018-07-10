Wisconsin woman accused of fishing while child locked in car

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin woman is accused of locking her 3-year-old daughter in a car during a heat wave while she was fishing with a friend.

Twenty-four-year-old Jessica Jorgensen of West Allis was charged with felony child neglect. She posted $250 cash bond Monday.

According to the complaint, a passerby's dogs heard the girl's cries from a car shortly before 5:30 a.m. June 30 in Franklin.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports police were able to unlock the car. The girl was "flushed, sweaty and alert."

Officers found Jorgensen with a friend in a park. Jorgensen said she had been drinking at her home and felt it was too early to wake the girl, so she left her in the car.

Jorgensen's attorney says his client will plead not guilty at her arraignment Thursday.

This story corrects day of arraignment from Friday to Thursday.

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com