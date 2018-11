Tara Reitan, left, and Bridget Reiter hug before going into the funeral for 32-year-old Sara Schneider and her 10-year-old daughter, Haylee Hickle. Tara had babysat for Haylee and Bridget was one of her teachers. The community of Chippewa Falls gathers as one Thursday, Nov. 8,2018, to mourn and remember three Girl Scouts and a mother who were run over and killed last weekend while picking up litter on a two-lane highway outside of town. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP) less