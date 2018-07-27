Wisconsin legislator finally pays state over stolen sign

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican state Rep. Dale Kooyenga is finally repaying the state $30,000 for stealing a protester's sign as promised after a newspaper raised questions about why he hadn't followed through.

Donald Johnson filed a lawsuit last year accusing Kooyenga of stealing an anti-Republican sign Johnson had placed in the state Capitol. State attorneys in April agreed to pay Johnson $30,000 to settle the lawsuit. Kooyenga promised he would fully reimburse taxpayers.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that after three months Kooyenga still hadn't repaid the state. Less than half an hour after the story was published a Kooyenga aide said he would repay the money by the end of the day.

State Department of Administration officials say Kooyenga paid Friday afternoon with a cashier's check with himself as the remitter.