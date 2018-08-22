Wildcats sophomore forward Ira Lee cited for DUI last week

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say Arizona sophomore forward Ira Lee was cited and released for driving under the influence last weekend.

Pima County justice court records show Lee is facing misdemeanor charges of failing to yield at an intersection, DUI as a minor and "super extreme" DUI involving a blood alcohol content of 0.20 or higher.

School officials say the incident has been referred to the dean of students for review under the university's student code of conduct and the Wildcats' athletic department also is reviewing the incident.

Records also show the 20-year-old Lee also is in default for a May traffic stop in which he was cited for speeding more than 29 miles above the posted speed limit.

Lee's arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 10.