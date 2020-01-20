https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Wichita-police-investigate-death-of-7-day-old-boy-14989611.php
Wichita police investigate death of 7-day-old boy
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police are investigating the death of a 7-day-old boy.
Officers were called to a home in north Wichita late Saturday. The newborn was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Spokesman Kevin Wheeler says the investigation is continuing and officers are awaiting a final autopsy report. But he says there is no evidence of child abuse at this time.
No other information was provided.
View Comments