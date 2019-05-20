Wichita police: Man stabbed to death over loud music

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say a deadly stabbing at an apartment complex apparently was sparked by a dispute over loud music.

Capt. Brent Allred said officers responded to a call early Sunday and found 45-year-old Joseph Heiman in his apartment suffering from several stab wounds. He died later at a hospital.

KAKE-TV reports Allred said the suspect, Darnell Jackson, called 911 to report the stabbing and was arrested at the apartment complex. He was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and remains jailed on $90,000 bond.

Allred said investigators found that Jackson and Heiman had been arguing for several weeks over loud music played by Heiman.

___

Information from: KAKE-TV.