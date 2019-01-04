White supremacist says he will plead guilty in sword killing

NEW YORK (AP) — An Army veteran accused of killing a black man with a sword as part of a racist plot told a judge he intended to plead guilty to the crime, but asked that it be put off because he'd taken pain medication.

James Jackson appeared Friday before a judge in New York City. He was expected to plead guilty in the 2017 death of 66-year-old Timothy Caughman.

But Jackson told the judge he'd broken his foot and wasn't in the right state of mind because of painkillers.

The judge ordered him to come back later this month.

Prosecutors say Jackson traveled from Baltimore to New York and stalked several black men before attacking Caughman.

He later told police the slaying had been practice for further assaults on black people.